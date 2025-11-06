Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye Named to All-League Second Team

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence midfielder Bachir Ndiaye has been named to the All-League Second Team.

This marks the first All-League selection of Ndiaye's USL League One career.

In his third season with the Jacks, Ndiaye anchored the midfield, leading all outfield players with 201 duels won (54.9%). He recorded a personal-best four goals, ranking fourth on the team. Ndiaye added 17 chances created, 121 recoveries, 18 interceptions, and 27 tackles won at a 60% success rate. The 26-year-old finished the season with an 84.6% passing accuracy and a league-best +5.04 Goals Added rating among central midfielders.

"I am proud of Bachir," said Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He was fantastic for us this year. Bachir has a tremendous engine and work rate. He has been a consistent ball winner for us throughout the years. He has worked hard to develop his game in possession, making effective runs out of midfield, and making plays in the final third."







