Jacks Pick up Option on Defender Javen Romero

Published on January 25, 2026

Charlotte Independence







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Javen Romero will return to the club for the 2026 USL League One season.

Romero, 19, stepped straight into the starting lineup after joining the Jacks in April. The center back took advantage of injuries along the back line and appeared in 27 matches in 2025. Romero ranked second on the team in clearances (69) and blocks (15).

"Javen won the role as a starting central defender last year fairly soon after joining us," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Not only did he display his ability to handle his defensive duties, but he showed composure on the ball, and an ability to play a variety of passes well. Though an injury slowed him late in the season, I expect him to continue developing as a top young defender in USL League One."

Romero picked up an assist on May 16 in a victory over One Knoxville SC, marking his first goal contribution with Charlotte.

"I'm excited to be back for another season and can't wait to get back out there with the group," expressed Romero. "We're determined to bring a championship to Charlotte."

The 19-year-old and his teammates will start the 2026 campaign at Westchester SC on March 14 before returning to Charlotte for the home opener against Spokane Velocity FC on March 27.







