Jacks Exercise Option to Retain Goalkeeper Matt Levy

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has exercised the player option on goalkeeper Matt Levy ahead of the 2026 USL League One season.

Levy, 26, has made 30 appearances for the Jacks across the past three seasons. In 2025, he stepped into the starting role for the first time, making 28 starts in all competitions and recording five clean sheets.

"With a very strong first year as a starter behind him, Matt is prepared, capable, and expects to be a top League One goalkeeper in 2026," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His mentality, work rate, and athleticism are unmatched and provide a strong foundation at the position. We go into 2026 confident in Matt's ability to make big plays and win us points this season."

Levy earned Team of the Week honors four times during the 2025 campaign. The former FIU Panther finished the league season with 64 saves, tied for the ninth-most in USL League One.

"It's time to get to work and leave no regrets this season," shared Levy. "As a team, our focus has to stay locked on one goal."

Levy first joined the Independence in 2023 on a 25-day contract. The former Charlotte Eagle has continued his steady development and now enters his fourth season with the Jacks.

Levy and the Jacks kick off their home slate of matches on March 27 against Spokane Velocity FC.







