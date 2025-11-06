Rodeo Soccer Club, United Soccer League Announce Professional Soccer in Celina, Texas

CELINA, Texas (November 6, 2025) - Rodeo Soccer Club, in partnership with the United Soccer League (USL), today announced that professional men's soccer is coming to Celina, Texas.

Rodeo SC is slated to join USL League One in 2027, a growing league in the third tier of professional soccer. The club will serve as the professional affiliate of Texoma FC, which will compete in USL League Two in 2026, creating an interconnected pathway that extends from youth development through pre-professional and into the professional ranks. Since its founding in 2023, Texoma FC has fielded seven teams across four USL Youth boys' and girls' age groups, laying the foundation for that unified system.

"Rodeo SC represents an exciting new chapter for the future of soccer in North Texas, ¬Â said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Celina is undergoing significant growth, with the infrastructure, corporate presence, and population needed to support a professional club for years to come. Bringing both professional and pre-professional teams under one ecosystem creates a seamless player pathway and a strong foundation for soccer across the region. ¬Â

"Celina's history is full of champions and memorable sports moments. We welcome Rodeo Soccer Club to Celina and look forward to the excitement they will bring to our community, ¬Â said Celina Mayor, Ryan Tubbs.

Rodeo Soccer Club is led by founder Ben Watson and principal owner Jacob West. Together, they bring strong local ties and deep experience in business, real estate, and sports leadership. United by a shared belief in building a club that reflects the values and spirit of North Texas, they have assembled a Founders Club of Dallas-Fort Worth-based executives and professional athletes, including former NFL players Glenn Gronkowski and Nick Folk.

Watson, a native of Celina and Sherman, Texas, is a former professional soccer player with experience both internationally and domestically.

West, a native of Denison, Texas, is an experienced entrepreneur with a background in private equity, real estate, and business acquisitions.

"Rodeo Soccer Club represents the heart of our family and the spirit of Celina. For my father Bobby, my brother Gabriel, and me, this isn't just about soccer, it's about legacy, ¬Â said West. "We're building something to endure that reflects the strength, pride, and unity of Celina. With the incredible support of the City, Rodeo SC will stand as a symbol of community and opportunity for years to come. ¬Â

"Rodeo Soccer Club is the embodiment of true Texan heritage meeting the beautiful game, ¬Â said Watson. "Rodeo SC is built on the foundation of bringing Western culture and a universal language spoken through sport together under one common identity. Rodeo SC will bring the community together through the world's game, create player pathways from youth to pro, and deliver a distinctly unique, fan-friendly, Texan Experience. ¬Â

Rodeo SC will begin community engagement efforts this fall, starting with a fan activation at the Celina Troubadour Festival on November 15. The name "Rodeo ¬Â was chosen to honor the area's Western heritage, symbolizing resilience, pride, and the competitive spirit that defines Texas and the City of Celina. The club plans to unveil its official crest and full brand in the New Year.

Visit RodeoSC.pro to sign up for updates, learn about partnership opportunities, and follow the journey toward Celina's first professional soccer club. Fans can also stay connected on all socials at Rodeo Soccer Club.

Rodeo SC will initially play its home matches at Bobcat Stadium. The club leadership is planning a permanent home designed to drive long-term sustainable growth and solidify the club's role as a cornerstone of the region's sports and community ecosystem.







