Three Portland Hearts of Pine Players Earn USL League One All-League Honors in Inaugural Season

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine made an immediate impact in their debut USL League One season, with three players earning spots on the league's All-League Teams. Defender Nathan Messer and midfielder Masashi Wada were named to the All-League First Team, while forward Ollie Wright earned Second Team honors, the league announced today.

The recognition caps a remarkable inaugural campaign for Portland. The Hearts finished among the league's top attacking sides and secured a postseason berth in its first year of competition.

Nathan Messer, making the move from Rhode Island FC, quickly established himself as one of the league's most dynamic fullbacks. The 24-year-old recorded six goals and four assists while contributing 119 clearances and 29 interceptions on the defensive end. Messer also ranked third among fullbacks in the league with a +5.31 Goals Added mark, highlighting his two-way influence.

Masashi Wada, the Japanese playmaker at the heart of Portland's midfield, delivered a standout season with nine goals and 30 chances created. Posting a 60 percent shooting accuracy rate, Wada's creativity and composure helped Portland rank third in League One with 48 goals scored.

Ollie Wright, the English forward, rounded out Portland's trio of honorees. Appearing in all 30 regular season matches, Wright recorded nine goals and eight assists, ranking second in the league with 61 chances created. His playmaking flair and consistency were key to the Hearts of Pine's offensive success, earning him a +6.31 Goals Added mark.The honors place Portland among four clubs-alongside One Knoxville, Spokane Velocity FC and FC Naples-to have three or more players represented across the All-League First and Second Teams.







