Portland Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of USL1 All-Time Leading Goalscorer, Three Time Player of the Year, Forward Emiliano Terzaghi

Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announce the signing of Emiliano Terzaghi, three time USL League One Player of the Year and USL League One all-time leading goalscorer.

Terzaghi joins Hearts after six successful seasons with Richmond Kickers in USL League One, where he won three USL League One Player of the Year awards (2020, 2021, 2022), along with three USL League One Golden Boot awards (2020, 2021, 2022), and won the USL League One Players Shield in 2022. Terzaghi is USL League One's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 goals across six seasons.

Prior to Richmond, Terzaghi began his professional career in Argentina with Club Atlético Banfield, where he came through the club's youth system and was part of the Banfield squad that won the 2013-14 Primera Nacional title. Terzaghi later spent several seasons competing across multiple levels of Argentina's second and third divisions.

In discussing his decision to join Hearts of Pine, Terzaghi cited "everything the club has achieved in its first year" as a key factor in his decision to come to Portland. "When I received the call, I didn't hesitate- I put aside other options to sign with Hearts."

Terzaghi also noted Portland's matchday atmosphere and fan culture as determining factors for him.

"The passion of the fans and what they bring to every match is something very special for us as players, and it's not something you find everywhere."

When asked about what Terzaghi will bring to the Hearts attack, Head Coach Bobby Murphy said, "Emi brings a tremendous amount of experience and goals. After several serious conversations about the culture, standards, and ambitions we have here at Hearts, it was clear he wanted to be a part of that."

Terzaghi is the latest addition to the Hearts roster, and the first signing of 2026, as the club looks to finalize its roster ahead of the club's season opener on March 14th in New Jersey against the New York Cosmos.

Signing subject to league, federation, and visa approval.







