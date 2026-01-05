Forward Madison FC Assistant Coach Neil Hlavaty Departs Club After Seven Years

Published on January 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has announced the departure of Assistant Coach, Neil Hlavaty, from the Club today. Hlavaty was released from his contract to pursue other opportunities.

"I want to thank Neil for his dedication and contributions to Forward Madison FC. He has been a loyal and hard-working member of the team and Neil has had a lasting impact on the organization in his seven years." FMFC Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Conor Caloia, said. "Neil has a bright future in the game and we look forward to watching his success from afar. He will always be a part of the FMFC family."

Hlavaty has been a member of Forward Madison FC's coaching staff since the club's inaugural season in 2019. He transitioned into coaching after completing a professional playing career that included runs with clubs both in the United States and overseas. A native of Lombard, Illinois, Hlavaty stood out early as a top soccer prospect and moved abroad at just 17, joining the Sparta Prague U19 squad in the Czech Republic. He later starred at Boston University, where he was named America East Midfielder of the Year as a junior in 2007. Hlavaty's professional career took him abroad to Sweden and Poland before he returned to the United States in 2010. Upon returning stateside, he went on to play for the Minnesota Stars, FC Edmonton, Carolina RailHawks, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Myrtle Beach Mutiny, and ultimately concluded his playing career with the Richmond Kickers in 2018.

Hlavaty has spent the entirety of his coaching career with Forward Madison FC, serving as an assistant coach under three different head coaches. During his tenure with the Mingos, Hlavaty helped guide the club through more than 200 matches across all competitions. In that span, Forward Madison FC earned three USL League One playoff appearances, advancing to two semifinal rounds and one quarterfinal. The club also reached the Jägermeister Cup Final in 2024. Across his time on the sideline, Hlavaty compiled a coaching record of 74 wins, 71 draws, and 69 losses.

"Neil has been a key member of the technical staff and a fantastic club servant since its inception," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach, Matt Glaeser. "I'm personally very grateful for all of his contributions to our environment and we wish him the very best success in the future."

Forward Madison FC wish all the best for Hlavaty and his family in their future endeavors and will forever be grateful for their contributions that helped shape the club over the last seven years.

A note from Neil Hlavaty:

"Seven years ago, I arrived in Madison not knowing just how much this club and this city would come to mean to me. After more than 200 games and countless memories, I find myself filled with gratitude.

To the fans and The Flock: thank you for making Breese Stevens Field one of the most special atmospheres in soccer. Your passion is the heartbeat of this club, and it was an honor and joy to represent you.

So many people at FMFC have helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today.

To Daryl Shore, Peter Wilt, and Conor Caloia: thank you for taking a chance and providing me with my first professional coaching role. Starting a club from scratch is no easy task, but your efforts in building this club are still felt to this day.

To Carl Craig: thank you for giving me another opportunity at the club. You played a massive role in my development and I look back fondly at our time spent together.

To Matt Glaeser, John Pascarella, Jim Launder, Aaron Hohlbein and Keith Tiemeyer: there are simply too many things to thank you guys for. We formed a truly special bond as coaches, but even more so as friends. All of you are the true definition of working with "good" people.

To Mike Stout: another FMFC original. We've seen it all, my friend. Many will never see or hear about the amount of time and care you put into the club. You're a tremendous asset to this club and your value as both an ATC and human is unmatched.

To our equipment managers: K-Dog, Chris, Paul, and Leo: thank you so much for your time and dedication to the club. You all brought such passion to your role, and deserve so much credit for all that you do.

To the front office and interns: from the Snow-Opener, to moving to Milwaukee for "home" games during/after COVID, to hosting league and cup playoff games and countless international friendlies; it feels like we've been through it all. Thank you for it all. Continue to push the club forward.

Lastly, I'd like to thank my wife and all the significant others of the technical staff. We work long hours. We're on the road often, especially preseason! Sometimes we're a bit moody. This job would not be possible without your constant love and support. To see you on the sidelines for 95% of our matches is amazing. You're there for a hug and kiss no matter the result. Kristen, Sarah, Lisa, Sue, Kristin; THANK YOU!

While I'm moving on to a new sideline, a massive piece of me will remain a 'Mingo. Thank you for everything, Madison."







