FC Naples Signs Defender Luca Mastrantonio Ahead of 2026 USL League One Season

Published on January 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples is pleased to announce the signing of defender Luca Mastrantonio ahead of the 2026 USL League One season. The 28-year-old Italian brings a championship pedigree, extensive League One experience, and defensive leadership as he joins FC Naples for the upcoming campaign.

A proven winner at the USL League One level, Mastrantonio adds veteran presence and title-winning mentality to FC Naples' backline as the club continues to build momentum entering its second League One season.

A Journey from Italy to American Soccer Success

The Italian native began his career in 2015 with Italian Serie D side A.S. Ostia Mare Lido Calcio before moving stateside to pursue his collegiate career. Between 2016 and 2019, Mastrantonio progressed through three levels of American college soccer- NAIA (University of Northwestern Ohio), NCAA Division II (Rockhurst University), and NCAA Division I (University of California, Irvine), earning All-Big West First Team honors during his senior season at UC Irvine.

During his collegiate years, Mastrantonio competed in the USL League Two with Thunder Bay Chill in Ontario, Canada, helping the club advance to the 2017 USL League Two Final. He delivered in the crucial moment, netting the winning goal in Thunder Bay's 1-0 Semifinal victory against FC Golden State Force.

Professional Career and Championship Success

Mastrantonio signed his first professional contract with FC Tucson in 2021, recording 50 appearances and four goals across all competitions through two seasons with the former League One side. His consistent performances caught the attention of Union Omaha, where he signed ahead of the 2023 season and established himself as a cornerstone of one of the league's most successful clubs.

During his two years in Nebraska, Mastrantonio helped Omaha win back-to-back USL League One Players' Shields in 2023 and 2024 before leading the Owls to the league title in 2024. Across all competitions, he made 57 appearances for Omaha, cementing his reputation as a reliable and championship-caliber defender.

Mastrantonio most recently competed with AV ALTA FC during their 2025 season and arrives in Naples with 87 USL League One appearances. His championship experience, defensive consistency, and proven track record at the League One level make him a valuable addition to FC Naples as the club continues to build toward the 2026 season.

"We're excited to welcome Luca to FC Naples," said Head Coach Matt Poland. "He's a proven winner and has been one of the league's top center backs, with a track record of consistent high-level performance. Luca brings strong leadership and experience, and his presence will be a key part of maintaining our high defensive standards this season."

Transaction: FC Naples signs Luca Mastrantonio for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

- Name: Luca Mastrantonio

- Pronunciation: [Loo-kah Mah-strahn-toh-nee-oh]

- Position: Defender

- Height: 6' 2"

- Date of Birth: May 27, 1996

- Hometown: Rome, Italy

- Nationality: Italy

- Previous Experience: AV ALTA FC, Union Omaha, FC Tucson, Thunder Bay Chill







