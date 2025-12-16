Hearts of Pine Release 2026 Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine announce their 2026 schedule ahead of their second USL League One season.

Hearts will kick off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, March 14th, traveling to face the New York Cosmos in the opening match of the season. The match will mark not only Hearts of Pine's first game of the year, but also the Cosmos' first-ever match in USL League One play.

The club's home slate begins on Saturday, April 11th, when Hearts of Pine welcome One Knoxville, the defending USL League One champions, to Fitzpatrick Stadium for the 2026 home opener.

In addition to League play, Hearts of Pine will participate in both the 2026 U.S. Open Cup and the 2026 USL Cup, which will begin on the road against Westchester SC on Saturday, April 25th.

The 2026 calendar will feature 20 home matches at Fitzpatrick Stadium in total, including a friendly on Wednesday, August 5, against an opponent to be announced later. Additional details regarding that match, including kickoff time and ticket information, will be shared in the coming months.

Full schedule details, including kickoff times and broadcast information will be released in the coming weeks, and single-match tickets will go on sale for Hearts home matches beginning in March.

To view the full schedule, visit https://www.heartsofpine.com/schedule/. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.