Prinx Tires named entitlement partner of USL Cup

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League today announced the structure and schedule for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup and unveiled Prinx Tires as the entitlement partner of the league's annual interleague cup competition.

Now in its third edition, the Prinx Tires USL Cup will feature all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One aiming to reach the Final during the opening weekend of October.

The tournament will kick off Saturday, April 25, with teams divided into seven regional groups. Six groups will consist of six teams and one group will include seven teams, with each club set to play four group-stage matches in the opening phase, which will conclude Saturday, July 11.

The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the knockout stage, with the wild card awarded to the second-place team with the most points in group play, followed by most goals scored as the first tiebreaker. The Quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and the Final on the weekend of Oct. 2-4, 2026.

As part of Prinx Tires' sponsorship of the USL's interleague cup, Prinx will continue as the Official Tire of the USL through the 2027 season.

Newcomers Face Notable Contests in Group Stage

The newcomers to the USL Championship and League One will each take the spotlight in high-profile contests during the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage, including head-to-head interleague clashes and contests against established contenders over the four primary matchdays.

April 25 - New York Cosmos vs. Brooklyn FC: One of American soccer's historic brands will host one of its newest when the New York Cosmos welcome Brooklyn FC at Hinchliffe Stadium in a battle for local bragging rights in Group 5.

April 25 - Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Sarasota Paradise: Newly-minted League One club Sarasota Paradise will head to Al Lang Stadium to face a Tampa Bay Rowdies side undergoing a major roster reboot in a Sunshine State showdown in Group 7.

May 16 - Fort Wayne FC vs. Indy Eleven: Fort Wayne FC will face its Hoosier State rival Indy Eleven for the first time, welcoming the Boys in Blue to the club's new 9,200-seat venue for a Group 4 clash as FWFC moves into the professional ranks this season.

May 16 - FC Naples vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville: A year after a historic first year in League One, FC Naples will welcome USL Championship newcomer Sporting Club Jacksonville to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex for an intriguing Group 7 game.

May 16 - Corpus Christi FC vs. FC Tulsa: Stepping into the professional ranks from USL League Two, Corpus Christi FC and Head Coach Éamon Zayed will get a major challenge from current USL Championship Western Conference title-holders FC Tulsa in Group 3.

July 11 - Athletic Club Boise vs. Sacramento Republic FC: Having already built a strong fanbase, Athletic Club Boise will wrap up Group A with a visit from 2025 Finalist Sacramento Republic FC at its new 7,050-capacity venue at Expo Boise.

Historic and Newer Rivalries Remain in the Forefront

Defending champions Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC will square off in Group 5 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on April 25. | Photo courtesy Merisa Boyd / Rhode Island FC

The regional structure of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage results in some of the league's top rivalries being spotlighted across the competition, including key games for 2025 finalists Hartford Athletic and Sacramento Republic FC as they pursue another run toward silverware.

April 25 - Hartford Athletic vs. Rhode Island FC: Defending title-holder Hartford Athletic opens its campaign against El Clamico rival Rhode Island FC in a rivalry that has become one of the most heated in the United States over the past two years.

May 16 - Richmond Kickers vs. Charleston Battery: The two longest continuously operated professional clubs in the United States renew their rivalry as the Battery visit City Stadium for their first game in official competition since 2018.

May 16 - Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC: 2025 Finalists Sacramento Republic FC head to the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to face longtime rival Oakland Roots SC for a showdown between the NorCal Hella Cup foes.

June 6 - New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC: The Southwestern rivals meet for a second consecutive year in the group stage after playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2025 tournament, the latest chapter of what's become one of the USL-C's best rivalries.

July 11 - Louisville City FC vs. Lexington SC: The second edition of the Commonwealth Cup will feature in the final round of the group stage as Louisville City hosts Lexington SC with the potential both could be vying for top spot in Group 4 and a place in the knockout round.

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Groups

Group 1: Athletic Club Boise, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2: AV ALTA FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC

Group 3: Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Corpus Christi FC, One Knoxville SC, San Antonio FC, FC Tulsa

Group 4: Detroit City FC, Fort Wayne FC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, Lexington SC, Louisville City FC, Union Omaha

Group 5: Brooklyn FC, Hartford Athletic, New York Cosmos, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC

Group 6: Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Greenville Triumph SC, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Richmond Kickers

Group 7: Miami FC, FC Naples, Sarasota Paradise, South Georgia Tormenta FC, Sporting Club Jacksonville, Tampa Bay Rowdies

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Key Dates

April 25-July 11 - Group Stage

August 12 - Quarterfinals

September 9 - Semifinals

October 2-4 - 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Final

