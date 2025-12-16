Greenville Triumph SC Set for 2026 Campaign

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has officially released its 2026 match schedule, setting the stage for another exciting season of competition in USL League One and cup play. Matches will run from March through October, featuring new opponents, key rivalries, and 19 home dates.

League Play

The Triumph open the season on Saturday, March 14, hosting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. New matchups highlight the year ahead, as Greenville welcomes expansion clubs New York Cosmos, Athletic Club Boise, Corpus Christi FC, Fort Wayne FC, and Sarasota Paradise for the first time.

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Greenville will compete in cup play, hosting Charlotte Independence and Richmond Kickers, while traveling to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Loudoun United FC. The Triumph aim to repeat their success from last year in the cup against their new Championship adversaries, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Loudoun United FC.

Season Finale

The Triumph will close the regular season at home on Saturday, October 17, against Charlotte Independence.

