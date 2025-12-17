Triumph Names Dave Dixon as Head Coach

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph has appointed Dave Dixon as its new head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Dixon will lead the Triumph into its eighth season in 2026 as the club prepares to move into its new stadium at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Dixon, the third head coach in Triumph history, takes over after Rick Wright's retirement.

Dixon comes to Greenville from fellow USL League One team, Charlotte Independence. He served as the assistant coach for two years in 2019 and 2020 and again from 2024-2025, including during their historic playoff run in 2024. He also has ties to club soccer within the Carolinas as the Director of Soccer for FC Carolina from 2021-2024. I'm honored and excited to be the next Head Coach of the Greenville Triumph," said Dixon. "It is a legacy club within the USL that has a rich history and championship pedigree. I'm really looking forward to working alongside Sporting Director Zach Prince to build a championship caliber team for the community and our great fan base, and to make more history as we move into GE Vernova Park. I can't wait to see all the fans pack the stadium and help support our team as we compete for a championship this season."

Known for his ability to scout and identify talented young players, Dixon will work alongside newly appointed GM and Sporting Director, Zach Prince to shape the Triumph roster for 2026 and beyond.

"Bringing Dave into our club is a major step forward and I have complete confidence that he is the right person to lead this team," said Prince. "Dave is one of the most respected coaches in the USL, with an exceptional level of knowledge and experience developing players in the U.S. The team will reflect his clear, demanding identity-playing with aggression and intensity. Both on and off the field, Dave sets the standard for professionalism and accountability, bringing people together by leading with humility and integrity."

Dixon brings a strong USL resume, spending time with Indy Eleven (USL Championship), the Charlotte Eagles and Mississippi Brilla FC (USL League Two) in addition to the Independence (League One). Dixon spent six seasons with the Charlotte Eagles in the then-named USL Premier Development League, serving as an assistant and head coach from 2013-2018. During his time as head coach with the Eagles, he was named PDL Coach of the Year in 2015 and led the Eagles to a national title in 2017.

Dixon, originally a native of DuBois, Pennsylvania, began his career in collegiate athletics at Roberts Wesleyan College and later moved on to roles at Belhaven College, Milligan College, and Temple University. In addition to his 29 years of coaching, Dixon also pulls from his experience as a goalkeeper at the collegiate and professional stage at Houghton College and the Charlotte Eagles, respectively.

Dixon will bring a wealth of experience as the Triumph looks to rebuild in 2026 after missing the playoffs for the first time in the club's history. He holds a US Soccer A License and a United Soccer Coaches Association Premier license. Dixon's support staff for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks.







