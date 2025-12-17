Richmond Kickers Sign Australian Defensive Anchor Sam Layton

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed Australian defender Sam Layton, pending league and federation approval. A 6-foot-2 center back from Brisbane, Australia, Layton brings a strong blend of size, composure and versatility, having spent time in both the midfield and back line at the collegiate and international levels.

Layton began his development in England with the Burnley FC U-18 Academy, where he gained early exposure to a high-tempo, physically demanding environment. He later moved to the United States and made his mark at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, appearing in 53 matches with 38 starts across five seasons. Operating primarily in midfield, he recorded two goals and eight assists over four years with the Cougars. During the 2023 season, Layton helped lead SIUE to a 16-1-3 campaign, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016.

"We were looking for no-nonsense defenders that can also play through the lines and have the versatility to play in different roles on the field," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach, Darren Sawatzky said. "Sam is a strong central defender who can also thread passes through the lines from a line higher on the field. He has the ability to defend well but also be involved in the attack and has good experience in different leagues competing against quality players. Sam adds a mentality to our defending core that will pay dividends through a long USL League One season."

Following his time at SIUE, Layton joined Syracuse University for the 2024 season, where he started in 16 matches. Deployed as a center back, he showcased his tactical flexibility and comfort on the ball, contributing one goal and one assist while anchoring an ACC back line.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to play for the Kickers in the 2026 season," Layton said. "To play for such a historic club in the United States is such an honor and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to playing at City Stadium in front of all the Kickers fans and bringing success back to the city of Richmond."

Layton competed in USL League Two with Vermont Green FC during the 2024 summer season, where he made 15 appearances and scored two goals. Layton scored two goals during his time in Burlington, helping lead the Green to a playoff qualifying run.

Most recently, Layton returned to Australia to compete with the Gold Coast Knights in the NPL Queensland, where he appeared in 20 matches, scored two goals, and earned a start in the Australia Cup. The Knights finished fifth in the league, with Layton providing stability in central areas and leadership through his physical presence and positional discipline.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of December 17, 2025

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Tarik Pannholzer







