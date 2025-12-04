Richmond Kickers Sign Houston Dynamo Academy Product Mujeeb Murana

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited to announce the signing of 25-year-old fullback Mujeeb Murana, pending league and federation approval. Standing at 6'2" with top-end pace and athleticism, Murana arrives in Richmond with experience across MLS and the USL Championship, bringing a strong defensive presence and modern attacking profile to the right side of the back line.

"Mujeeb has some great experience at both the MLS and USL Championship levels. He is dynamic going forward and his presence in defending is a priority for us in 2026," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "We look forward to watching him intervene in opposition attacks, then impose his quality as we work to score goals in the attack."

Murana comes to the Kickers after most recently competing with Miami FC and Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship. Before stepping into the Championship, he rose through the Houston Dynamo developmental system, earning a Homegrown contract with the first team. He made his first team debut for Houston during the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, helping the Dynamo secure a 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City. Houston later went on to win the Cup, defeating Inter Miami FC 2-1 in the final.

"Coming to Richmond for me means that I am who I say I am - When no one believes me, I always believe in myself and will rise above," Mujeeb Murana said. "Richmond has the best fans in the league. I look forward to scoring lots of goals and setting a new decibel record for City Stadium."

A longtime product of the Dynamo Academy, Murana joined the system at age 12 and climbed through each level, eventually captaining the U-19 squad. He later became a foundational piece for Houston Dynamo 2, where he was a consistent starter during their 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. That season, he made 22 starts in 23 appearances, anchoring a back line that recorded 10 clean sheets. Known for his ability to break lines and contribute in possession, he tallied 12 key passes and 64 accurate long balls, along with an assist in the conference semifinal.

Prior to his professional rise, Murana starred at Saint Louis University, where he earned All-Atlantic 10 honors in back-to-back seasons. His blend of size, speed, and defensive instincts made him one of the top fullbacks in the conference and a reliable two-way option for the Billikens.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships are now available - Get your membership today to lock in tremendous savings and exclusive experiences year-round!

Richmond Kickers Roster as of December 4, 2025

Goalkeepers: James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Tarik Pannholzer







United Soccer League One Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.