Greenville Triumph SC & Greenville Liberty SC Announce Leadership Transition

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer today announced that Chris Lewis, President of Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC, has stepped down from his role with the clubs. Over the past several years, Lewis has been instrumental in establishing both clubs' foundations, guiding their growth, and shaping their identity within the Upstate community.

As president of the club, Lewis oversaw all foundational business operations and built the technical, front office, and leadership staff. He also played a leading role in hiring Head Coach John Harkes, guided the launch of both the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, and collaborated with coaching and technical staff on high-level soccer operations planning.

During his tenure, the Triumph debuted in USL League One in 2019 and earned the 2020 League One Championship based on a league-leading regular-season performance. The club went on to reach the League One Final three times and qualified for the playoffs in each of its first six seasons. Lewis was also recognized as a three-time nominee for USL League One Executive of the Year.

He also led the development and launch of the Greenville Liberty in 2022, expanding the organization into a two-team structure and supporting the women's soccer pathway in the Upstate. In their inaugural year, the Liberty advanced to the USL W League semifinals.

"It has been one of the honors of my career to help launch the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty and to work alongside the dedicated staff, coaches, players, and supporters who brought these clubs to life," Lewis said.

"From building our front office, to shaping our identity, to creating deep connections with fans and partners across the Upstate, this has been a true community effort," he said. "I am incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me and proud of what we have accomplished together. The passion of our supporters and the strength of this community give me full confidence that the clubs are poised for even more success."

Beyond the pitch, Lewis helped guide the club's partnership strategy and fulfillment efforts and worked alongside ownership, local leaders, and developers on long-term stadium planning. He also supported a number of community initiatives, charity programs, and youth outreach efforts that strengthened the Triumph and Liberty's connection to the Upstate.

"Chris has been a driving force behind what Greenville Triumph and Liberty have become - from our early days building a front office to launching our inaugural seasons and helping us establish a permanent home for our fans," said Wallace Cheves, Chairman of Greenville Pro Soccer. "On behalf of our entire ownership group, we thank Chris for his leadership, vision, and tireless dedication to creating something special for Greenville soccer."

Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in professional and collegiate sports management, having served in leadership roles across multiple organizations. Before joining Greenville Pro Soccer, he served as president and general manager for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2012-2018, leading the rebranding and transformation of the franchise.







