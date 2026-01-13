Richmond Kickers Sign Skilled Veteran Sean Vinberg

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed veteran defender Sean Vinberg, the club announced Tuesday. A native of Long Island, New York, Vinberg makes his way to Richmond with nearly 10 years of professional experience across both the USL and multiple leagues internationally.

Vinberg joins the Kickers after spending 2025 with Portland Hearts of Pine during their inaugural season. During the 2025 campaign, Vinberg made 32 appearances including 27 starts for the USL League One side. Vinberg was a key part of Portland's backline, recording 32 tackles and 138 duels won across 2,417 minutes played. Showcasing his prowess on both sides of the ball, he received USL League One goal of the week honors in a 4-2 Portland victory over Charlotte on August 30, 2025.

"Sean is an experienced central defender that can also play outside back and moonlight in central midfield," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "We were looking for a versatile veteran with great communication skills and experience to help lead from the back and in the locker room. He is a feisty defender that gets involved in the attack and adds another dimension on set pieces. We are glad Sean's unique professional pathway led him to Richmond."

A 6-foot-1 center back, Vinberg spent 2024 with Central Valley Fuego FC, appearing in seven matches for the League One side. Vinberg's lone goal with Fuego FC was a game-winner, securing a 1-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC.

"The Richmond Kickers are a historic club in US soccer and I am really looking forward to playing for the city and the club," Sean Vinberg said. "With the continuous support of the club from the fans, they deserve positive results and this year is where we as a team will turn the ship around. I can't wait to get out on the pitch and do everything I can to help the team move in that direction."

Before making the move to the USL, Vinberg spent over six years in Germany, playing with clubs VfR Neumünster, Phönix Lübeck, Heider SV, Meiendorfer SV, SC Condor and Niendorfer TSV. In his final stint in Germany, Vinberg scored eight goals for VfR Neumünster, making 17 total appearances for the club.

Vinberg began his professional career in the Mongolian Premier League, signing with Khoromkhon FC after a standout collegiate career at SUNY Oneonta and a brief stint with New York Greek American. A four-year contributor for Oneonta, he played in 76 games, making 49 starts for the Red Dragons. He totaled six goals and four assists over his college tenure and helped lead Oneonta to back-to-back NCAA Division III Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of January 13, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







