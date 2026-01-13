Charlotte Independence Welcomes Back Dave Carton as Associate Head Coach

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that Dave Carton has returned to the club as an associate head coach.

Carton most recently served as head coach of fellow USL League One side Westchester SC, leading the club through its inaugural season in 2025.

"I am delighted to welcome Dave back to our club as Associate Head Coach," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He has been an integral member of the Independence since the early days and an important factor in our successes. With his experience, he provides tremendous insight into the game. Additionally, his ability to work and develop young players is exceptional. I am looking forward to his positive impact on the 2026 team as he works toward the next opportunity."

"I'm excited to be back home with the Charlotte Independence this season, and helping Mike and the staff build a team that our fans can be proud of. I want to thank Mike and Dan [Dimicco] for bringing me back. I'm ready to bring a championship to Charlotte in 2026."

Carton served as the inaugural head coach for Westchester SC in 2025.

Previously, Carton spent four seasons with the Independence as an assistant coach from 2021-24, playing a key role in the club's ongoing playoff streak. Prior to his time on the first-team staff, Carton was already a mainstay in the organization, serving as Technical Director of the Independence Academy and as head coach of Charlotte's USL League Two side.

Carton will make his return to Charlotte on March 27 for the home opener against Spokane Velocity FC. Get a mystery item along with a ticket to the home opener!







United Soccer League One Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.