Tormenta FC Signs Veteran Defender Nick Spielman

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC today announced the signing of veteran defender Nick Spielman to its 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval, following three seasons with Charlotte Independence.

"I've been a fan of Nick for many years," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever said. "His comfort level on the ball would be the highest level of center backs in the league. His ability to play out of pressure and build from the back is consistently good. Nick is very comfortable and versatile in possession and feels at home pushing outside the traditional center back role. His experience will be instrumental in our build, having played in the League One Final and many appearances in the playoffs."

Hailing from Melbourne, Florida, Spielman started his professional career in 2020 with Chattanooga FC in the National Independent Soccer Association. The 29-year-old defender spent three years with the Tennessee side, recording one goal and two assists in 57 appearances before making his move to Charlotte Independence in 2023.

Spielman made 109 appearances for Charlotte over the span of three seasons. In that time, he garnered a total of four goals for the Independence. As a result of his defensive efforts for the Jacks, the Charlotte defender was named to the 2024 USL League One All-League Second Team. This past season, Nick registered an 88.9% passing accuracy rate, 15 interceptions, 111 duels won and led the team in most blocks (21) and clearances (170).

Spielman and the Tormenta FC squad will open the 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates heading into the New Year.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.