Tormenta FC Signs Canadian Forward Dario Zanatta

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the arrival of Canadian forward Dario Zanatta to the club's 2026 USL League One roster, pending federation and league approval, following two seasons with Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League.

In 2015, Zanatta began his professional career with Hearts of Midlothian FC, starting with the team's U-20 squad. At Hearts' various levels, he scored four goals and two assists in 25 appearances. From there, Dario went on to play for many teams in the Scottish Premiership, including Raith Rovers FC, Alloa Athletic FC, Partick Thistle FC, Ayr United FC and Hamilton Academical FC.

Through 2024, the 28-year-old garnered a total of 47 goals and 32 assists in 260 appearances. Zanatta is also a two-time winner of the Scottish Challenge Cup, having won with Raith Rovers FC and Hamilton Academical FC.

The Canadian forward joined Pacific FC for two seasons from 2024 to 2025. During his time with the Canadian Premier League team, he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 56 matches. Dario's last season with Pacific FC saw him score three goals and provide two assists, all while achieving a 61% shooting accuracy and a 79% passing accuracy.

Zanatta and the Tormenta FC squad will open the 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium.







