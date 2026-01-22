One Knoxville Sporting Club Announces Conclusion of Partnership with First Century Bank

Knoxville, TN - At One Knoxville SC, community is at the heart of everything we do-and that includes the partners who stand alongside us. After a great term together, our partnership with First Century Bank has come to a close. This transition comes with nothing but appreciation, respect, and gratitude.

First Century Bank has been a wonderful partner and a strong supporter of both our club and the Knoxville community. Their commitment to local impact, relationships, and thoughtful investment aligns deeply with our own values, and we are thankful for the support they provided throughout our time together.

"Words can't express our gratitude for First Century Bank. Since our inception in 2022, we have had many partners. Very few have attacked partnership with the holistic, family-oriented perspective First Century Bank has," said Drew McKenna, the Club's Managing Partner. "They have been a thoughtful and community-focused partner, and we truly appreciate the way they have invested and contributed to building 'One' Knoxville."

While our partnership has reached its natural conclusion, our respect for First Century Bank and the role they play in our community remains strong. We are grateful for the time we shared and wish them continued success as they continue making a positive difference in East Tennessee.

Thank you, First Century Bank, for being part of the One Knox journey and forever being a part of our first Championship winning team.

From Our Friends at First Century Bank

As we continue to reflect on 2025, one of the stand-out highlights is celebrating the USL League One Championship with our friends at One Knox Sporting Club! The two-trophy championship season is one we will not soon forget! Marching in and chanting with the Scruffs, waiting out rain delays, making lifetime memories at tailgates... these moments and more all culminated into us celebrating on the field with the team that night after they accepted their trophy!

"First Century Bank has been proudly serving the people of East Tennessee for over a century. We believe in its communities and the way groups like One Knox bring them together. We're excited to see more and more sponsors support what we've known from the beginning... we are all One Knox!" - Rob Barger, First Century Bank President

First Century Bank looks forward to any potential new ways of supporting One Knox in the seasons to come. We'll see you again on Saturday, March 14 at Covenant Health Park as we begin the quest for the repeat!







