Midfielder Jeremy Garay Joins Fort Wayne Football Club Roster, Has Bevy of Experience at Soccer's Higher Levels

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Midfielder Jeremy Garay, who has played for El Salvador's national team and has a bevy of experience in first- and second-division soccer in the United States, is the latest player to join the Fort Wayne Football Club roster for its first season in USL League One.

"I'm excited for a new challenge and looking forward to doing something special this year," said Garay, 22. "I can't wait to get started and be part of Fort Wayne."

Garay's addition to the roster is pending league and federation approval.

Fort Wayne FC now has eight players on the roster, including Javier Armas, Tiago Dias, Taig Healy, Anthony Hernandez, JP Jordan, Michael Rempel and Reid Sproat.

Season tickets are on sale now; Fort Wayne FC's first home match will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence at Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69.

"Jeremy Garay is a player who brings a wealth of experience to our team despite being a young player," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "At just 22 years old, an age younger than most players who are coming out of college today, Jeremy has experienced quite a bit in the professional game, and it speaks to his obvious talent."

Garay, who hails from Woodbridge, Virginia, played three matches with D.C. United of Major League Soccer, a U.S. first-division league, between 2022 and 2024. He had been signed by D.C. United in 2021 as a homegrown player, after spending his youth career in the D.C. United development system.

He has 106 matches of experience in second-division USL Championship - 96 matches with Loudoun United and 10 with El Paso Locomotive - and has totaled one goal and five assists.

Garay, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and El Salvador, made his first international appearance with El Salvador in 2021 for a friendly against Costa Rica. He's totaled five matches for El Salvador's senior team, and he also played for the country's under-20 team while adding a match for the U.S. U-20 team.

"We feel like Jeremy has real potential and that this year is an important opportunity for him and his career," Avery said. "Getting to know Jeremy a little better during this process has confirmed to me that he aligns perfectly with the culture we are trying to create, and I am confident that Fort Wayne will be an important chapter in his journey."

In the 2025-26 season, Garay played 15 matches for CD Cacahuatique in El Salvador.

"Jeremy is a deep lying midfielder who has a real ability to connect the game as we build and sustain our possession," Avery said. "Jeremy is a creative passer and an important piece to a midfield group that will look to establish a playing identity that values ball possession."

Fort Wayne FC begins training camp Monday in preparation for the March 7 season opener against FC Naples in Naples, Florida.







