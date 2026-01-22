A New Presence Between the Sticks

One Knoxville SC has signed goalkeeper Jonathan Burke, pending league and federation approval. Burke, 27, most recently played for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC of the USL Championship.

Burke was born in Naperville, Illinois, and attended Eastern Illinois University for five years before transferring to Drake University. At Eastern Illinois, he started 36 matches and recorded 10 shutouts. Burke earned the 2022 MVC Goalkeeper of the Year award in his only season at Drake.

6'4 ¬Â³ Burke signed with Chattanooga FC after college and played there for two seasons. He started nine games and recorded one clean sheet in the 2024 season.







