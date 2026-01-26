Knoxville Signs New Goalscorer

One Knoxville SC has signed Denis Krioutchenkov, pending league and federation approval. Krioutchenkov, 21, is a 6'3" striker who was the Wisconsin Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2021, with 52 goals in a season.

Krioutchenkov played collegiate soccer at Davidson and Charlotte. He led his team in goals every season he played in his four years of college. As a senior at Charlotte, Krioutchenkov scored three game-winning goals, was named First Team All-Conference, and ranked top 10 in the NCAA in shots and shots on goal per game.

Krioutchenkov spent his summers playing in the USL2 for Vermont Green FC and Lionsbridge FC. He scored two goals in his only game for Vermont and is fourth in goals in Lionsbridge club history.







