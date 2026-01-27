Charlotte Independence Announces Vivenu as "Official Ticketing Partner"

Published on January 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today a new partnership with Vivenu, naming the global ticketing technology company as the club's "Official Ticketing Partner" ahead of the 2026 USL League One season.

Vivenu is an API-first ticketing platform built for modern sports organizations, giving clubs full control over branding, data ownership, and the fan purchasing experience. The partnership will introduce a fully white-labeled ticket shop for Charlotte Independence supporters, along with faster checkout, mobile-optimized tickets, and deeper integration with the club's digital platforms.

Fans can expect a simpler ticket-buying process, seamless mobile access and transfers, and greater flexibility for add-ons, special offers, and future upgrades-all powered by user-friendly, mobile-first technology that keeps ticket accounts directly connected to the club.

"This partnership is a great example of what modern ticketing should look like" shared Travis Smith, Regional Vice President of Sports and College Partnerships, North America. "Data ownership and decision-making belong with the clubs, and our role is to give teams the ability to stay fully in control while enhancing the fan experience through intuitive, connected ticketing journeys. We're excited to partner with Queen City SC, support the Charlotte Independence, and be part of the momentum Charlotte is building around USL soccer."

More details on the transition-including step-by-step guidance and key dates-will be shared soon.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.