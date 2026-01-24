National Team Player Signs for One Knoxville SC

Published on January 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC has signed midfielder Real Gill, pending league and federation approval. Gill, 22, most recently played for Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro league in 2025.

This isn't Gill's first time in the USL League One. He played for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in 2024. At Hailstorm FC, Gill played in 14 games, starting in five, scoring two goals.

Gill is also a member of the Trinidad and Tobago national team and has competed in two CONCACAF Gold Cup competitions. In the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Gill started against Saudi Arabia and appeared as a substitute against Haiti.

In 2025, Gill played for Huntsville City FC, the reserve team for Nashville FC. Gill started in nine of his 15 appearances, totalling three goals and two assists in 764 minutes.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.