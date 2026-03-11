One Knox SC Continues Community-Driven Partnership with KUB Fiber

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC prides itself on being the one club in Knoxville, for Knoxville, and a big piece of that initiative is connecting with companies that loyally and proudly serve the community. To honor that, the club announced on Monday that it is extending its partnership with KUB Fiber, Knoxville's leading local internet service provider.

"There are many reasons why we have grown so much in just a short amount of time, and our partnership with KUB Fiber is one of the biggest, if not the biggest," said One Knoxville SC Vice President of Partnerships Ami Rabiel. "Jamie Davis, Jay Miller and the rest of the Fiber team have been instrumental in helping us grow 'fast' from our first professional season to last year's championship run and we couldn't be more grateful to them all as we continue to elevate together."

With the partnership, the KUB Fiber logo is placed on the shorts of One Knox SC's Retro and Legacy Kits for 2026.

One Knox will also continue its focus on building awareness for KUB Fiber's products and connecting customers to not only the city's fastest internet, but a service that prides itself on being fast, friendly and local. Additionally, the KUB Fiber logo will be featured inside Covenant Health Park during One Knox SC home matches throughout the season and the two will also collaborate for an assortment of fun and engaging partnership activations.

"We're proud to begin another chapter supporting One Knox SC," KUB Fiber Marketing Manager Jay Miller said. "When KUB Fiber first partnered with the team we were both new brands in Knoxville but, we shared the mission of making Knoxville a better place to live. Since that time, both One Knox and KUB Fiber have established themselves as fan favorites in East Tennessee."

For more information on KUB Fiber, visit www.kub.org/fiber-shopping.

One Knox SC returns to Covenant Health Park for its first home match of the 2026 USL League One season on Saturday when it welcomes Forward Madison FC (tickets). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.