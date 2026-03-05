One Knox SC Tells Its Story with New Legacy Kit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The wait for a new USL League One season is almost over and when the defending champions first take the pitch, they will look to build on their championship foundation, and will be doing so with a brand new look. In partnership with hummel, One Knoxville SC released its new Legacy Kit to serve as its primary uniform for away matches throughout the 2026 campaign.

Fans will get their first chance to see the new kits on the pitch on Saturday when One Knox opens the season at Westchester SC (kickoff 7:00 p.m. ET). Sales for the Legacy Kit are also online at One Knox SC shop.

"This kit represents where we've been and where we're going as a club," said One Knox SC Head Coach Ian Fuller. "Winning a championship last season set a new standard for us, and wearing a design that reflects the pride of Knoxville and our supporters is something our players will carry with them every time we step on the pitch."

The Legacy Kit presents a bold yet refined look with retro details that meet a modern design to honor the past while moving the club forward

Featuring a classic stripe pattern, it is designed with a beige base that is accented by an orange gradient effect that adds depth and motion to the kit. It is finished with a timeless navy collar that is trimmed with yellow and orange detailing to add a classic touch that contrasts sharply with the bright body. The One Knox crest, adorned with the star earned from last season's championship, sits proudly over the heart. New kit sponsor, Regions Bank, is positioned across the chest.

The Legacy Kit is the latest addition to One Knox SC's updated uniform set, joining the Retro Kit that was announced in February.

Following Saturday's season opener on the road, the club will begin its home slate on March 14 when it welcomes Forward Madison FC to Covenant Health Park (tickets). Pre-match festivities include the raising of the 2025 championship banner, a flag giveaway for fans and more.







