One Knox Names Kern's Bakery as Watch Party Hub

Published on March 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A new One Knoxville SC season is right around the corner and whether the club is on the pitch at Covenant Health Park or elsewhere, fans will have an opportunity to catch all the action in a fun and communal environment. The defending USL League One champions announced on Monday that Kern's Bakery, formerly Kern's Food Hall, will serve as the official watch party location for ten One Knox SC away matches throughout the 2026 season.

"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Kern's," One Knoxville SC Vice President of Partnerships Ami Rabiei said. "This opportunity will not only allow us to engage and connect with our supporters all season long, outside of a home matchday, but it will allow us to deepen our presence and reach in the Knoxville community. We encourage and invite all, both existing and new fans, to come to Kerns, enjoy its offerings and support Knoxville."

The wait will not be long for the first gathering at Kern's (2201 Kerns Rising Way, Knoxville, TN) as One Knox SC opens its new campaign on Saturday, March 7 at Westchester SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The full watch party schedule is listed below.

The watch parties will be the home away from home for One Knox fans with each one featuring unique engagement opportunities. On top of being able to cheer on their favorite club from afar while enjoying Kern's wide array of food and beverage offerings, watch parties festivities will also feature exclusive merchandise, giveaways and even special appearances from non-traveling players on select dates.

"We are beyond excited to serve as the official One Knox watch party host this season," Kern's Bakery management said in a statement. "At Kern's, our mission has always been to create a space where Knoxville comes together, and there is nothing more powerful than rallying around our hometown team. Being the hub for sports, food, and entertainment is exactly what we were built for. We are proud to be a part of a partnership like this one to give fans an unforgettable place to cheer, connect, and celebrate together."

In addition to One Knoxville SC away matches, the club's partnership with Kern's will extend to something special for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. More details will be announced at a later date.

After opening the season on the road, One Knoxville SC will play its first home match of 2026 on March 14 when it welcomes Forward Madison FC to Covenant Health Park (tickets). For the full schedule, ticket offerings and news on the club, visit www.oneknoxsc.com.

ONE KNOXVILLE SC WATCH PARTY SCHEDULE AT KERN'S BAKERY

DATE MATCH TIME (ET)

March 7 vs Westchester SC 7:00 p.m.

April 4 vs Sarasota Paradise 7:30 p.m.

April 11 vs Portland Hearts of Pine 6:00 p.m.

April 25 vs FC Tulsa TBD

May 2 vs FC Naples 7:00 p.m.

May 23 vs Corpus Christi FC 8:30 p.m.

July 11 vs Corpus Christi FC TBD

September 2 vs Forward Madison FC 8:00 p.m.

September 16 vs Fort Wayne FC 7:30 p.m.

September 19 vs Union Omaha 8:00 p.m.







