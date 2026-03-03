Fort Wayne Football Club Unveils Road Kits Spotlighting Partnerships with Parkview Sports Medicine, Ortho NorthEast and Valbruna Stainless, Inc.

Published on March 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release









AUBURN, Ind. - Fort Wayne Football Club announced Monday night a partnership with Valbruna Stainless, Inc., whose logo will adorn the back of the club's official match kits this season in USL League One.

"This marks a significant milestone for our club," Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operating Officer, Scott Sproat, said. "Partnering with an internationally known company like Valbruna, which maintains a strong presence right here in Fort Wayne, aligns us with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

"Seeing their brand represented on the back of our kits reinforces the strength of this collaboration and the shared pride we bring to our city."

Season-ticket holders and media got their first look at Fort Wayne FC's Autumn Gold-colored road kits Monday night, when team players donned them at a reveal party at Kruse Plaza.

The logo of Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) and Ortho NorthEast (ONE) is on the front of the kits. PSM and ONE were announced as the Official Sports Medicine Partners of Fort Wayne Football Club on Feb. 2.

The PSM and ONE logo, and the Valbruna Stainless, Inc., logo will be apparent in all official club matches during league, Cup and exhibition competitions, and be on all authentic uniforms sold by the club. The logo placements ensure consistent national and regional visibility across match broadcasts, including those on ESPN and CBS Sports platforms, and digital media.

Capelli Sport is also represented on Fort Wayne FC Kits as the Official and Exclusive Uniform & Equipment Partner of the club.

Kits are available for sale in Fort Wayne FC's online store.

The club's first match in professional soccer will be Saturday against FC Naples in Naples, Florida, the first of five straight road matches to begin the season.

Fort Wayne FC's home kits will be unveiled closer to the May 2 home opener against the Charlotte Independence - the first ever match at Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69.

As the club's Official Back-of-Kit Partner, Valbruna will receive integrated branding opportunities across matchdays, hospitality experiences, and community initiatives. The partnership reflects a mutual investment in growing the game, elevating the fan experience, and strengthening local engagement.

"At Valbruna, we believe in supporting organizations who share the same values as our company, including passion and a commitment to winning by a fair competition. Valbruna has been part of the Fort Wayne community since 2004, so we are proud to support Fort Wayne Football Club as it unites people and inspires the community," said Massimo Amenduni Gresele, President of Valbruna Stainless Inc.

"We are proud to stand with Fort Wayne Football Club and its passionate supporters as part of the club's identity on the field."

