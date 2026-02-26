Mad Anthonys Name Mark Music, DaMarcus Beasley 2026 Red Coat Recipients

The Mad Anthonys Foundation named Fort Wayne Football Club's Mark Music and DaMarcus Beasley as 2026 recipients of the prestigious Red Coat awards on Thursday.

Music and Beasley have been instrumental in the introduction and growth of professional soccer in Fort Wayne.

Music is principal owner of Fort Wayne FC, which is preparing for its first season in USL League One, and Beasley is a co-owner and Director of Football Operations. The club's first home match at Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, privately funded stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69, will be May 2.

Music has served as President and CEO of Fort Wayne-based Ruoff Mortgage since 2012. The company is the largest mortgage lender in Indiana and has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the country, with more than 600 employees across 66 branches in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Florida.

Music has supported a wide range of organizations, community needs, engagement initiatives and financial literacy programs throughout Northeast Indiana and the state over the past decade-plus. Organizations he has supported include Believe in a Dream, HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League, Bridges of Grace Ministries, Honor Flight, Habitat for Humanity, Gleaners Food Bank, Erin's House for Grieving Children, Boys & Girls Club and the Voices of Unity Youth Choir.

"Being named a Red Coat recipient is an honor, one I'm greatly appreciative of," Music said. "The initiatives that I support, I do so out of a sense of responsibility and commitment to our community. We have to be willing to do the work for our communities to be what they deserve to be. I am in the fortunate position of being able to support organizations, including Mad Anthonys, and several others throughout Indiana that ultimately fulfill the varying needs of such an important demographic - children and young adults."

A Fort Wayne native, Beasley is a U.S. Soccer legend and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. His 20-year professional career included time in MLS, the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, as well as first-division professional leagues in the Netherlands and Mexico. In addition, he's the only U.S. male player to appear in four World Cups, making 126 appearances for the U.S. men's soccer team over his 16-year international career.

"I am extremely honored to be named a Red Coat recipient by the Mad Anthonys Foundation," said Beasley. "We both share the same passion for the Fort Wayne community and giving the next generation opportunities to succeed. Their support and impact for local organizations over the years has been remarkable. I look forward to continuing to inspire our youth alongside the Mad Anthony's Foundation."

Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operating Officer, Scott Sproat, received a Red Coat in 2017.

"DaMarcus and Mark truly exemplify what we value and love about our Red Coat recipients," said Kellene Pepple, Executive Director of the Mad Anthonys Foundation. "Their commitment to our community and investment in making it a world-class place to live, work and play makes them more than deserving of this recognition."

Beasley and Music will be recognized at the 2026 Red Coat Gala, which will take place on August 2 at the Clyde Theatre. The 2026 Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will be held the following day at Fort Wayne Country Club.

