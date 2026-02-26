Sounders FC Concacaf Champions Cup Tickets on Sale February 27 and 28

Seattle Sounders FC will play Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Round 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup at ONE Spokane Stadium on Wednesday, March 18 while Lumen Field prepares to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in June.

Tickets go on sale early for Velocity FC and Zephyr FC season ticket members at 1pm on Thursday, February 27, and go on sale to the public on Friday, February 27 at 9am PT on TicketsWest.com.

Quantities are limited, so grab yours today and be there for the most exciting and prestigious international sporting event in Spokane's history.

Catch US Soccer Women's National Team Members in Spokane when Seattle Reign FC Comes to Town

Spokane soccer fans have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to view members of the US Women's National Team at various NWSL matches hosted at ONE Spokane Stadium this Spring. Buy your tickets today to view USWNT members Jordyn Bugg (Reign FC), Claudia Dickey (Reign FC), Madeline Dahlien (Reign FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), and Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current).

Wednesday, March 25, 6pm: Seattle Reign FC vs. KC Current

Saturday, March 28, 3:30pm: Seattle Reign FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Saturday, April 4, 5:45pm: Seattle Reign FC vs. Denver Summit FC

Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC are Back Home in March!

You have many opportunities to support your Spokane teams this March at ONE Spokane Stadium. Buy your tickets today!

Saturday, March 14, 6pm: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC

Sunday, March 15, 3pm: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Union Omaha

Saturday, March 21, 12pm: Spokane Velocity FC vs. NY Cosmos

Saturday, March 21, 6pm: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC







