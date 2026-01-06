Spokane Velocity FC Add Former Pro Neil Hlavaty to Coaching Staff

Spokane, WA - Velocity FC has hired Neil Hlavaty as an associate head coach for the 2026 season.

Hlavaty comes to Spokane from Wisconsin, where he served as the head assistant coach for Forward Madison FC. In seven years with Forward Madison, Hlavaty helped the club reach the League One playoffs three times and the 2024 USL Cup Finals.

Before coaching, Hlavaty played professionally, having stints with eight different professional clubs. He was able to win 2 Championships during his professional playing career. Hlavaty played for Boston University's soccer team from 2005-2007, and was named the America East Midfielder of the Year following the 2007 season.

Hlavaty earned the USSF National A-Senior Coaching License in 2024, the second-highest coaching course offered by U.S. Soccer. The Chicago native also has the USSF National B Coaching license, earning it in 2020.

Spokane will add Hlavaty to a coaching staff led by head coach Leigh Veidman, who recently signed a two year extension with the club. Veidman has led Velocity FC to the League One Finals in two straight seasons and is excited to bring Hlavaty on.

"I'm really excited to bring Neil Hlavaty on board as assistant coach," said Veidman. "He's bringing fantastic experience and knowledge to Spokane Velocity as both a player who played domestically and internationally, and as a coach at Forward Madison, where he helped them reach two playoff semis, a Cup final, and their best-ever regular season in 2024."

Neil Hlavaty and Spokane begin the 2026 season on March 8th when Velocity FC plays South Georgia Tormenta FC on the road. 2026 season tickets are now available at 2026 Season Tickets - USL Spokane. Get yours today and cheer on Spokane next season when they enter its third year in USL League One!







