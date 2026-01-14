Aequus Sports, LLC to Host Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Matches at ONE Spokane Stadium this Spring as Part of New Partnership

Aequus Sports, LLC, the ownership entity of Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC, has announced a partnership with MLS club Seattle Sounders FC and NWSL club Seattle Reign FC that will see both teams use ONE Spokane Stadium as a secondary home this Spring.

The collaboration comes during a time of continued growth for soccer in the U.S., with the FIFA Men's World CupTM set to arrive in Seattle and other North American cities later this year. The events will bring more elite professional soccer to Eastern Washington fans while strengthening ties between the state's four professional soccer clubs.

The Sounders FC match will feature the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup at ONE Spokane Stadium on March 18, with Seattle facing the winner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs CS Cartaginés series. Reign FC will play select regular season NWSL matches, with dates and opponents being announced later this month.

"We're incredibly excited to host the Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC here in the Lilac City," said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. "Spokane is a true soccer city, and welcoming Concacaf competition and other visiting teams is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate our passionate fans and showcase the energy and enthusiasm for the sport across our community."

ONE Spokane Stadium is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility located in downtown Spokane, Washington. Significant investments were made to achieve FIFA-quality certification for the playing surface, along with additional improvements made to upgrade lighting, locker rooms, hospitality areas, and digital media assets in order to be eligible to host world-class soccer events. The stadium also hosts Spokane Public Schools athletic events and entertainment experiences hosted by the Public Facilities District.

"As the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup approaches, this opportunity places Spokane firmly in the global soccer conversation," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of Aequus Sports. "I want to sincerely thank Spokane Public Schools for their collaboration and support, as well as the Public Facilities District, the Seattle Sounders FC, and the Seattle Reign FC.

The significant investments made by all of our organizations made it possible to host this terrific series of events at ONE Spokane Stadium."

The agreement highlights the success of professional soccer in Washington State. Velocity FC has made the USL League One finals in each of the past two seasons, while Sounders FC was the first MLS team to lift the Concacaf Champions Cup trophy in 2022, and won the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019. Reign FC has captured three division 1 NWSL Shields since the club's founding in 2012, while Zephyr FC, who competes in the division 1 Gainbridge Super League, saw goalkeeper Hope Hisey earn the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2024.

The four teams have a strong working relationship, with a history of connections between the technical staffs, use of player loans, and friendlies between the clubs. Former Sounder Ozzie Alonso also became a minority-investor in Aequus Sports LLC in 2025.

Those interested in more information can submit this form to be alerted to all upcoming matches at ONE Spokane Stadium. Ticket sales for these matches will be managed by the Sounders FC/Reign FC organizations through TicketsWest. Velocity FC and Zephyr FC Season Ticket Members will receive priority access during an exclusive presale window, ahead of the general public.

Zephyr FC returns to the pitch on January 31st at 4:30 PM PT when they face Tampa Bay Sun FC on the road. For tickets to Zephyr FC's 2026 Spring home opening match on March 14th, click here.

Velocity FC kicks off its third season on March 15th at home against Union Omaha FC at 3:00 PM PT. Season tickets and flex packages are available.







