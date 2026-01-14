League One Champion Returns to Greenville

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has announced that former player Devin Boyce will return to Greenville on a multi-year deal pending league and federation approval, ahead of the 2026 season.

Boyce rejoins the Triumph after spending the 2024-25 seasons with Forward Madison FC, where he made 62 total appearances for the 'Mingos, scoring nine goals and logging 3,078 minutes across all competitions. In 2024, Boyce appeared in 20 matches (19 starts), tallying six goals and two assists while playing 1,851 minutes, highlighted by a Jägermeister Cup goal. He followed that campaign with 23 appearances and 13 starts in 2025, adding one goal and one assist over 1,227 minutes as Madison finished 12th in the standings.

The 2026 return marks Boyce's second stint in Greenville, having previously played for Greenville Triumph SC during the 2023 season.

Boyce's professional career includes a standout run with Union Omaha from 2020-21, where he became the club's all-time leader in appearances and assists. He played a key role in Omaha's 2021 USL League One title, appearing in all 29 matches while recording five goals, nine assists, and 2,204 minutes during the championship campaign. In 2022, Boyce made the jump to the USL Championship with Memphis 901 FC, seeing action in 16 matches for 289 minutes.

Boyce brings proven League One success, Championship experience, and familiarity with Greenville as he returns to the Upstate for the 2026 season.







