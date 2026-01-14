Finn Returns

One Knoxville SC has signed defender Finn McRobb, pending league and federation approval. McRobb, 23, is a 6'4" left-footed center back who most recently played for Indy Eleven in the USL Championship in 2025.

McRobb has Knoxville roots. A member of the inaugural season roster in 2022 when One Knoxville was in the USL League Two. After his stint in Knoxville, he returned to High Point University, where he was named Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Before McRobb played professionally in the United States, he was developed by Celtic FC in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. McRobb started his professional career with Minnesota United FC in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024, starting 19 games for their backline in 23 appearances.

Most recently, McRobb played for Indy Eleven in the 2025 season starting in six of his 10 appearances, including a USL Jagermister Cup game against One Knoxville at Covenant Health Park.







