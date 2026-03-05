One Knoxville SC Reveals New Retro Kit for 2026 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - As One Knoxville Sporting Club looks ahead to the next chapter of its history, the club is also honoring where it began. In partnership with hummel, the reigning 2025 USL League One champions have unveiled the Retro Kit, the new uniform that will be worn during the club's upcoming title defense season.

"This kit represents who we are and where we've come from," One Knox SC Managing Partner Drew McKenna said. "From day one, this club has been about honoring the community that built it while continuing to push forward. The Retro Kit captures that spirit by blending our modern identity with a timeless look inspired by our roots."

Connecting the community to One Knox SC's founding in 2021 while paying homage to America's rich and unique soccer history of the 1970's, the Retro Kit boasts the club's recognizable deep blue color scheme. It is adorned with horizontal striping below the crest, representing the sunset that is synonymous with the eastern Tennessee skies. The club's new kit sponsor, Regions Bank, has its logo emblazoned across the chest. An updated crest completes the kit with an added star, representing last season's memorable championship run.

Fans will not have to wait long to get their hands on the Retro Kit. Sales are now online at the One Knox SC shop, but a select number will also be available for purchase this Sunday, Feb. 8, for the club's 2026 Season Kick-Off Party at Kern's Bakery.

The event runs from 2 - 4:00 p.m. ET with free admission. Open to all ages, those in attendance will have a chance to mingle with One Knox SC players and Head Coach Ian Fuller as the club prepares for a new and exciting 2026 season.

"Our club takes a lot of pride in representing this great city," said Fuller. "We can't wait to see all of the fans at Kern's to celebrate what we accomplished last season and look ahead to fulfill even more expectations in 2026."

One Knox SC opens its 2026 home slate at Covenant Health Park the following weekend on Saturday, March 14 against Forward Madison FC. Fans can reserve their seats today at oneknoxsc.com/tickets. See the full 2026 schedule at oneknoxsc.com/schedule.







