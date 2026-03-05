Charlotte Independence Adds Defender Reudd Manin from Presbyterian College

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Reudd Manin has signed with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Manin, 24, is coming off a strong collegiate career at Presbyterian College. The defender spent two seasons with the Blue Hose, appearing in 27 matches and scoring two goals while helping Presbyterian reach the semifinals of the 2024 Big South Conference Tournament.

"Reudd impressed during his trial with us," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He displayed composure on the ball and showed a strong passing range that will be an asset as we look to play out from the back. Just as important, Reudd brings an upbeat, positive presence to the group and has adapted quickly to the speed of play."

Prior to transferring to Presbyterian in 2023, Manin competed for St. Francis Brooklyn, where he earned NEC All-Rookie Team honors in 2022 and helped the Terriers reach the championship match of the 2022 NEC Tournament.

Born in Martinique, Manin developed in France, playing youth soccer with FC Vaulx-en-Velin. In 2018, he made four appearances for Guadeloupe at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

"I'm very proud to join the Independence and be part of such an ambitious project," said Manin. "I'm grateful to the staff for the trust they've placed in me. I'm coming in with determination, high standards, and a strong desire to win. My objective is clear - to make our defense a true fortress and give everything for this badge."







United Soccer League One Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.