William Paterson University and Hinchliffe Sports Partners Form Strategic Partnership

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







WAYNE, N.J. - William Paterson University has announced a new strategic partnership with Hinchliffe Sports Partners (HSP), operators of historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson and owners of the New Jersey Jackals baseball team and New York Cosmos soccer team.

The announcement event was held before a standing-room-only audience in Hobart Manor on the University's campus, attended by local and state elected officials, University leadership, representatives from Hinchliffe Sports Partners, players and staff from the Cosmos and Jackals, and William Paterson student-athletes.

Under the agreement, William Paterson University (WP) will serve as the official university partner of both professional teams. The collaboration:

-Provides on-campus housing for Jackals and Cosmos players, along with access to University athletic facilities for training and practice, and University dining services;

-Creates priority internship opportunities for WP students across multiple disciplines, including marketing, communications and social media, sales, accounting, stadium and team operations, sports data and analytics, merchandise and licensing, athletic training, website management, and graphic design;

-Establishes a staffed University presence on the Hinchliffe Stadium concourse during games to support community outreach in Paterson; and

-Offers discounted game tickets to William Paterson students and employees.

"This innovative new collaboration reflects our shared values of opportunity, access, and excellence," said Richard J. Helldobler, president of William Paterson University. "We are excited for this partnership, and what it means for William Paterson and our students; for Hinchliffe Sports Partners and these two storied professional sports teams; and for the City of Paterson, where our institution began more than 170 years ago. We continue to maintain strong community ties throughout Paterson, and we are excited by the opportunity to forge new ones, like the partnership we celebrate here today."

Baye Adofo-Wilson, owner of Hinchliffe Sports Partners, the Jackals, and the Cosmos, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to Paterson and to preparing the next generation of leaders.

"We are really excited about this partnership," Adofo-Wilson said. "It's important that you have institutions like William Paterson who are engaged in the community and in our cities. How do you help to transform the city, improve it? I think that education should be at the forefront, whether it's changing people's lives, or improving their lives, or even just giving them a foundation for learning. (William Paterson) is a spectacular campus in close proximity to the stadium. And I wanted us to grow together and for the players to have a space where they feel safe, where they feel comfortable, and because of their ages, I think it's important for them to be in an educational environment."

Public Officials Applaud the Collaboration

New Jersey State Senator Benjie Wimberly also underscored the value of collaboration between higher education and professional sports.

"This is a great day for William Paterson and the city of Paterson," said Senator Wimberly. "This collaboration, when it comes to opportunities for internships, is so, so important because there's nothing like hands-on opportunities to work there, and hopefully that same energy that will come from the William Paterson down to Hinchliffe Stadium. Thank you, president, for this opportunity to collaborate and Baye, thank you for your vision. It takes people who have visions to make sure that these things happen."

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh highlighted the significance of the partnership for the city.

"It is an auspicious day. This is another victory for the city and for William Paterson University. And what we talk about is not only a field of dreams, but it's a field of opportunities," said Mayor Sayegh. "We are going to propel Paterson through professional sports and also afford opportunities to individuals for empowerment. So, this is a banner day for the city of Paterson. This is winning for a city that really needs it. Because when you're trying to position a place like Paterson for progress, it's not a spectator sport. It's a team sport. Nobody can afford to sit on the sidelines. We need you on the field, in the game, scoring the goals, and hitting the home runs."

Orlando Cruz, a Passaic County commissioner, president and CEO of the Paterson Chamber of Commerce, and the external relations director for the Cosmos and the Jackals, also spoke at the event.

"It's partnerships like this that make things happen, that represent something bigger than sports, that represent synergy where education, athletes, and community intersect and create real opportunities for our region," Cruz said. "Housing the players here on campus is doing more than just providing a facility or a place for them to stay. The university has opened its doors, and it's becoming part of a dynamic ecosystem where students, athletes, and professionals can interact, learn from one another, and build meaningful relationships."

Strengthening Ties to Paterson

The partnership further reinforces William Paterson University's longstanding relationship with the City of Paterson, where the institution began as the Paterson City Normal School in 1855.

Under the agreement, the Jackals and Cosmos will live and practice on the University's campus before playing home games at Paterson's restored Hinchliffe Stadium, deepening the connection between the University and its native city.

"Professional sports teams have tremendous potential to bring communities together and make a positive economic impact on local neighborhoods, the entire city, and beyond," Helldobler said. "Our new WP/HSP partnership will help power progress in the Silk City."

Following the remarks, representatives from William Paterson, Hinchliffe Sports Partners, and both teams participated in a jersey presentation.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.