Hearts Announce Signing of Midfielder Diego Barbosa

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland ME - Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of Portuguese midfielder Diogo Barbosa. Barbosa joins Hearts after leaving GÅ1/4ira United F.C. of the Maltese Premier League.

"I'm aggressive, technical, and strong in my passing," said Barbosa. "Pressing is a big part of my game, and I love the way this team presses - it fits me well. I'll give more than 100 percent every game."

After coming through some of Portugal's premier academies, including Porto, Benfica, and Sporting Lisbon, Barbosa began his senior career in 2015 with SC União Torreense in the fourth tier of Portuguese soccer. After four years in Portugal's lower divisions, including stints with UD Vilafranquense and CS Marítimo B, Barbosa moved to Dulwich Hamlet in England's National League South for the 2019-20 campaign. He then played across Europe and beyond, featuring in Cyprus, Australia, Bulgaria, and Malta before arriving in Portland.

"Diogo brings us a different profile in midfield. He's bigger, he can cover more ground," said Bobby Murphy, Hearts' Head Coach & Technical Director, "He's got great experience in Europe. We're super fortunate to have him here, and we think he'll have a huge impact."

"I feel very welcomed at the club by everyone, starting from my teammates and all the staff," said Barbosa, "I hear the atmosphere here is incredible, and I'm so excited to get started and play in front of these fans."







