Sarasota Paradise Announces 2026 Captains

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota, Fla. (March 2026) - Sarasota Paradise has named Aaron Walker and Declan Watters captains for the club's inaugural 2026 season in USL League One.

As the club enters its first professional campaign, the armband goes to two players who lead in different ways but demand the same standard.

Watters has built his reputation through performance. His work rate, communication, and willingness to do the hard parts of the game make him a natural leader in the locker room and on the field. During the 2025 season, he earned USL League One All-League First Team honors after making over 30 appearances and establishing himself as one of the league's most recognizable leaders.

Walker will also serve as captain while taking on responsibilities as a Player-Coach. His experience in the league and understanding of the game give him a unique role within the group. A former captain of the USL League One title winning Greenville Triumph in 202, the midfielder ranks among the league's all-time leaders in games played, minutes logged, and games won during the League One era.

"The best teams in the world are led by the players, and I believe we have succeeded in building a roster with broad leadership. We have many leaders in the locker room, and Declan and Aaron have stood out among their peers as leaders whom our players look up to and respond to. The arm bands are in great hands on our team," said Head Coach Mika Elovaara.

"It's exciting for our club and community to announce the first captains of club history", said Sarasota Paradise Founder and CEO Marcus Walfridson.

Aaron Walker shared his excitement about being named captain, saying, "It's humbling to be put in a position to lead this group as we go through the season. We have an ambitious group that is committed to the high standards in the culture Mika and the ownership have created."

Watters echoed Walker's sentiment, adding, "It's a privilege to be named one of the team captains for 2026. I'm grateful to the staff and the players for trusting me with this responsibility. I'm excited to play my part as we continue building Paradise."

Sarasota Paradise opens its inaugural season this month at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

Be part of the first chapter. Tickets available at SarasotaParadise.us/tickets







