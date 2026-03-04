Sarasota Paradise Announces Loan of Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes

Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce the loan signing of Stanislav "Stas" Lapkes, a highly regarded young goalkeeper with an already impressive professional résumé.

The 20-year-old Belarusian goalkeeper arrives with experience at both MLS NEXT Pro and Major League Soccer levels through his time with Columbus Crew 2 and the Columbus Crew First Team.

From 2023-2024, Lapkes made 35 appearances (all starts) for Crew 2, recording 3,062 minutes and 148 saves in MLS NEXT Pro action. His performances helped lead the Crew to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances. Lapkes also earned multiple short-term call-ups to the Columbus Crew First Team, including serving as part of the squad during the club's 2-1 victory over Mexican powerhouse Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Now, Lapkes turns his focus to a new challenge, joining Sarasota Paradise for the club's inaugural professional season on loan from Columbus Crew.

Lapkes shared his excitement about the move. "I am very excited to get started and be part of this team, city, and culture. We are going to win together with the fans, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us."

Head Coach Mika Elovaara added, "I have followed Stas's career for a while now, and I am delighted to welcome him to Paradise. I'm grateful to our Founder and CEO Marcus Walfridson and Columbus Crew Technical Director Marc Nicholls for making this happen. He brings a great level of competition to our goalkeeper department, as we look to develop depth and increase competitiveness across the roster."

