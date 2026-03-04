Richmond Kickers Release the Crossing Kit

RICHMOND, Va. - As their 34th consecutive season approaches, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.

Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The 2026 primary kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co. - a Richmond-based soccer-specific creative agency, who led the Kickers' rebrand in 2025.

Through collaboration with Easy Friday Co. and Hummel International's bespoke manufacturing, the club continues its pursuit of a deeper connection to the city of Richmond through narrative driven kit design.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway. The custom jocktag features the names of the original three operating railroad companies receding into the distance.

The kit is built on a classic silhouette, featuring a rib-knit polo collar finished with a single red button for a timeless look. Blue and red striped cuffs accent the white sleeves and a 3D silicone crest with a textured weave creates a premium finish. The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

The launch campaign was photographed in the heart of Richmond's historic neighborhoods at the Boulevard Inn. Built in 1914, the inn is a Colonial Revival-style rowhouse that, much like the kit, blends modern renovations with authentic Richmond aesthetics and decor. This photo shoot marks the second collaboration with Nick Davis, a long-time Richmonder, who captured the Kickers' Give Me Liberty kit launch earlier this year.

The club continued its partnership with Richmond fashion brands Shockoe Atelier and Na Nin to style the kit off the pitch. These partnerships reinforce the project's place within the city's creative culture.

In keeping with the theme of honoring unique Richmond entities, Ukrop's Homestyle Foods returns as the front-of-jersey sponsor for a sixth straight season. Three other Richmond businesses - Bon Secours, Nightingale Ice Cream and Las Abogadas RVA - are each represented on the kit, further integrating the club and kit with each key partner.

Through historic reference, layered detailing and considered design, the Kickers bring an overlooked Richmond story to the pitch.

Be the first to get the Crossing Kit, shop in store or online at shoprichmondsoccer.com starting Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

Last chance to shop in-store: March 4-6

Location: 2001 Maywill St. Suite 205, Richmond VA

Questions: For any online or store related questions, please contact us teamstore@richmondkickers.com.







