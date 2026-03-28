Kickers Fall Narrowly to One Knoxville, 1-0, on the Road

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Kickers (0-2-1) fell 1-0 in a hard-fought road loss to One Knoxville SC on Friday at Covenant Health Park.

It was a defensive battle for most of the night, with Yann Fillion putting in a standout performance between the posts to keep Richmond level through 84 minutes.

The Kickers created chances off set pieces, including multiple dangerous free kicks from Austin Amer, but could not find a breakthrough goal. Knoxville finally broke through in the 85th minute, and despite a late push highlighted by a chance from Lucca Dourado, Richmond could not find an equalizer.

One Knoxville was led by Denis Krioutchenkov who put the home team on the board in the 85th minute.

Breaking Down The Action

Knoxville SC tested early, but Yann Fillion made a strong save, and Mujeeb Murana cleared the danger in the 6th minute.

Tarik Pannholzer sent a ball over to Murana who delivered a great strike at goal, but the Knoxville goalie tipped it out, creating a corner for the Kickers in the 14th minute.

Knoxville broke through on the left side in the 39th minute, but Fillion made another save to keep it scoreless.

The match remained 0-0 at halftime.

Austin Amer delivered a dangerous free kick in the 58th minute, but the Knoxville keeper punched it away.

Lucca Dourado replaced Josh Kirkland in the 58th minute.

Daniel Moore and Owen O'Malley entered the match for Pannholzer and Darwin Espinal in the 68th minute.

In the 81st minute, Beckett Howell and Axel Aldana Gallegos came on for Hayden Anderson and Amer.

Knoxville found a goal in the 85th minute, putting them on the board.

The Kickers responded in the 87th minute when Sam Layton sent a long ball to Dourado in the corner but he couldn't find the back of the net.

The final whistle sounded with the score 1-0 in favor of One Knoxville SC.

Notable Numbers

1: Axel Aldana Gallegos made his debut for the Kickers.

3: Friday marked the Kickers third match of the USL1 regular season.

7: Sean Vinberg made seven tackles during tonight's match.

7: Yann Fillion clocked seven saves of the night.

100: Dakota Barnathan notched his 100th USL1 cap as a Richmond Kicker.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 3-2-3 record all-time against One Knoxville

Up Next

The Kickers return to City Stadium as they host regional foe Loudoun United in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on Paramount+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026

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