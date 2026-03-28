Charlotte Blasts Spokane in Home Opener, 4-0

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - A four-goal outburst gave the Charlotte Independence three points in their USL League One Home Opener, defeating Spokane Velocity 4-0.

Luis Alvarez, Javen Romero, and Miles Lyons all scored their first goals of the campaign for Charlotte, who stood strong in front of Matt Levy for the clean sheet.

An excellent first half started with a bang in the second minute. Possessing deep in Spokane territory immediately, Mathis Guffroy busted through the defense. With just goalkeeper Carlos Merancio to beat, the first-year chipped it onto the post before Simon Fitch put it into his own net.

The Jacks' attack continued to appear incredibly threatening. Souaibou Marou attempted the spectacular in the 17th minute, trying a bicycle kick from the penalty spot and not missing by much. Four minutes later, Enzo Martinez unleashed a howitzer, skimming the crossbar.

Their continued pressure earned them an opportunity from the spot in the 23rd minute afte Martinez fed Alvarez and Fitch took him down. With zero mistake, Alvarez blasted it into the bottom corner for his first of the campaign.

Putting a bow on a phenomenal first, Charlotte made it three in the 43rd minute through a beautiful counterattack. Marou dropped to Alvarez, who lobbed a give-and-go back to the forward. He drove into space and found a streaking Romero on the other side. Striding ahead, the center back fired a low drive through Merancio for his first professional goal.

After taking a three-goal lead to the break, Levy threw his hat in the ring for early season save of the year in the 64th minute. On the doorstep and with an open net, Fitch was robbed by the Jacks goalkeeper, diving across the goal line to keep the shutout alive.

It was all or nothing defense for Spokane, blasting everyone forward and leaving themselves susceptible in transition. The Jacks looked to take advantage in the 68th minute, coming forward quickly three-on-two. Marou set up Christopher Jaime, who rocketed a strike over the bar from the top of the box.

On the field for less than a minute, Lyons made it 4-0 on his first touch of the match in the 80th minute. Jefferson Amaya made an excellent open field tackle, leading to Alvarez alone in space with numbers edge of the area. He slipped through Lyons, who touched it by Merancio and celebrated with his teammates on the sideline for his first Jacks goal.

The Independence showed their path to pro process, emptying their bench to bring on academy players Matthew Arango and Gavin Pierce. With the inclusion of Jonathan Nyandjo who subbed on earlier, the Jacks had five academy products make an appearance on the evening.

The Jacks remain unbeaten through all competitions and now ride the momentum into Tuesday's US Open Cup clash with Charleston Battery. Tickets are available here.

QUOTES

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the impressive start:

"I thought we obviously started well. We got the early goal, but I thought we started with a lot of confidence. I thought we really managed the first half well. We moved the ball. I thought we were able to break them down and create a lot of good chances and we really didn't give up much in the first half."

Jeffries on the effectiveness of his team's high press:

"We got a lot of chances out of the press. I think that was a key moment, and it disrupted them a little bit as well. So I thought we did a really good job with that."

Javen Romero on scoring his first professional goal:

"Obviously, I want to say thank you to the guys that gave me an opportunity to have this moment. I saw the opportunity to go and I had to pull through with it. Us center backs, we don't get a lot of those sort of opportunities. So when we do, we got to finish."

Miles Lyons on scoring straight off the bench:

"It was amazing, honestly. I just had to thank Luis for the pass. He didn't have to do that, but he set me up and I was just fortunate to slot it home. It was a pretty nice feeling."







United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026

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