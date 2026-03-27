Game Preview: Sarasota Paradise vs Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise are back in action this Saturday, March 28, as they welcome Portland Hearts of Pine to Premier Sports Campus in an early-season test.

Sarasota comes into this match after a week off, rested and ready to score their first professional win. Their last outing, a 2-2 draw against Fort Wayne FC on March 14, saw Sander Røed etch his name into the record books when he scored the club's first professional goal off a direct free kick. Paradise now hosts a 2025 playoff semifinalist and potential 2026 contender as they look to build on their previous performance and come away with three points.

Portland, led by second-year head coach Bobby Murphy, arrives in Sarasota to close out a four-game road trip to open their season. Portland currently sits third in the standings and are coming off a week that saw them drop an Open Cup game to Vermont Green FC and hold Alta Valley to a scoreless draw. Goalkeepers Hunter Morse and Kashope Oladapo are both in strong form and look to keep Sarasota off the board.

GAME DETAILS

When: March 28, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us







United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026

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