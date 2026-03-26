Richmond Kickers Name Ryan Taylor Strength and Conditioning Coach

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have announced the addition of Ryan Taylor as the club's Strength and Conditioning Coach, the club announced Thursday. A Richmond, Virginia native with deep ties to the local soccer community, Taylor brings a wealth of playing, coaching, and sports performance experience to the technical staff.

A former Kickers player, Taylor donned the Richmond badge from 2013 to 2016, contributing to the club's 2013 Commissioner's Cup team. Having played collegiately at Radford University from 2008 to 2012, Taylor earned All-Big South first-team, All-South Region first-team, and NSCA All-American honors.

"Ryan is a former Kickers pro player and his expertise in both building players and helping them return to play is paramount," said Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky. We are excited to add a local talent and a great personality to our staff."

Following his playing career, Taylor transitioned into coaching and player development, serving as Director of Goalkeeping for both Richmond United and FC Richmond, where he helped develop talent at the youth level for several years.

In addition to his soccer background, Taylor brings extensive experience in sports performance and rehabilitation. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and currently works as a sports physical therapist at Adams Performance, specializing in field sport athletes and ACL recovery. He is also a Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist (OCS) through the American Physical Therapy Association.

Taylor now returns to Richmond in a new role, where he will focus on optimizing player performance, strength, and injury prevention for the Kickers.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.