Cosmos Fall 3-2 in Greenville

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-2 on the road against Greenville Triumph FC in Matchday 3. Greenville struck early through Brandon Fricke in the 3rd minute, but the Cosmos responded with a composed finish from Philip Spengler in the 25th to level the match. The game shifted in the second half, as an own goal and a Rodrigo Robles strike in quick succession gave Greenville control despite a relatively even match in possession and chances.

The Cosmos continued to push and were rewarded late, with Nicholas Mendonca pulling one back in the 77th minute. Despite creating opportunities and finishing with five corners and solid attacking stretches, the Cosmos were unable to find an equalizer. The performance showed continued growth and attacking promise, but key moments ultimately decided the result.

MATCH DETAILS

GREENVILLE TRIUMPH FC 3-2 NEW YORK COSMOS

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Stephani; Galazzini, Chavez, Holt, Morabito (74 ¬Â² Noecker); Sidoel, Spengler; Milovanov (74 ¬Â² Mendonca), Bohui (74 ¬Â² Lacher), Koffi (73 ¬Â² Zielonka); Guenzatti. Subs: Noecker, Lacher, Mendonca, Zielonka, Guarino. Coach: Corti.

GREENVILLE TRIUMPH FC (4-2-3-1): Torman; Seagrist, Patti, Fricke, Fritz; Lee (72 ¬Â² Agyaakwah), Evans; Meek, Liadi, Beckford (62 ¬Â² White); Robles (86 ¬Â² Muir). Subs: White, Muir, Agyaakwah, Polak, Dender, Wu, Castro. Coach: Not listed.

Goals: 3 ¬Â² Fricke (G), 25 ¬Â² Spengler (C), 57 ¬Â² Chavez (C, OG), 62 ¬Â² Robles (G) (Lee), 77 ¬Â² Mendonca (C).

Booked: 27 ¬Â² Milovanov (C), 83 ¬Â² Evans (G), 90+1 ¬Â² Holt (C), 90+2 ¬Â² Sidoel (C).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 26, 2026

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