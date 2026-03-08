Paradise Fall Narrowly to Boise in Home Opener

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota, FL - For months, anticipation had been building for the first professional game in Sarasota Paradise history. Not even a nearly two hour rain delay could dampen the spirits of the fans as the players took the field for kickoff under a light drizzle.

The fairytale start, however, was not to be. A goal by Denys Kostyshin in the 73rd minute proved the difference, giving Boise a 1-0 victory in the club's inaugural professional match. The contest was largely a defensive stalemate, with neither side able to break through offensively throughout the first half and deep into the second.

The first opportunity of the night came just five minutes in, when Boise's Blake Bodily delivered a cross into the box that was saved by Paradise goalkeeper Alex Sutton. Boise's early chance set the tone for the evening, as Sarasota repeatedly found their attacks stopped by Boise's back line and the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Joseph Andema.

Sarasota thought they had their historic first goal in the 31st minute when Ethan Bryant delivered a corner kick into the box that was headed in by Garrett McLaughlin. The celebration was short lived, however, as the goal was ruled offside to the dismay of the home crowd.

After Kostyshin broke the deadlock, Paradise pushed forward with an all out attack in the final fifteen minutes. Sarasota earned several corner kicks late but were unable to find a way past Andema, who stood firm in goal.

Paradise winger Jonathan Bolanos reflected on the night and the atmosphere created by the supporters.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the fans. For them to stick around after the rain delay and create the environment they did really helped us."

Defender Jørgen Pettersen also highlighted the positives from the performance.

"I thought we had some really good spells in the game. We had a goal disallowed, which was a bit harsh, but overall there were a lot of positives for us today."

Head coach Mika Elovaara emphasized that the team's performance showed promise despite the result.

"Not the start we wanted, but at the same time, if we keep playing the way we played tonight the goals will come. I think there were a lot of positives, and in the second half we looked like the team more likely to score first. I give a lot of credit to them. They are going to be a top team in the league."

Elovaara also thanked the supporters who stayed through the delay.

"Our community stuck around despite the rain delay, and that doesn't happen everywhere. It was very special, but disappointing we couldn't provide a win for them tonight."

NEXT UP

The Paradise stay home next week as they welcome Fort Wayne FC, while Boise has a week off before their first traveling to face Union Omaha.

Tickets for next week's game versus Fort Wayne FC can be purchased at tickets.sarasotaparadise.us.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.