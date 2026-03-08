Athletic Club Boise Opens Season with Historic 1-0 Win at Sarasota

Despite a one-hour, forty-minute weather delay, Athletic Club Boise earned its first win in club history Saturday night, defeating Sarasota Paradise 1-0 behind a 76th-minute goal from Denys Kostyshyn at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. Goalkeeper Joseph Andema recorded a clean sheet in his professional debut to secure the result.

Match Summary

First Half

Athletic Club Boise controlled much of the first half and created several early chances. Kostyshyn and Luan Brito both tested the Sarasota defense in the opening stages, and Boise also saw a goal waved off for offside in the 31st minute during a sustained stretch of pressure. The visitors continued to generate dangerous moments, including several late corner kicks, but the teams went into halftime scoreless.

Second Half Build

Boise maintained the pressure after the restart, with Kostyshyn creating multiple opportunities in the opening minutes of the second half. Sarasota's best chance came in the 70th minute when Jonathan Bolaños forced a save from Andema, but the Boise goalkeeper handled the attempt to keep the match level.

Turning Point

The breakthrough arrived in the 76th minute when Blake Bodily surged down the left flank and delivered a pass into the box for Kostyshyn, who finished the chance to score the first goal in club history and give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Sarasota pushed forward late in search of an equalizer, but Andema and the Boise defense held firm through the closing minutes to secure the club's inaugural victory.

Next Up

Athletic Club Boise returns to action on March 22 following a bye week, traveling to face Union Omaha at Werner Park.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"It's a special moment. A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this, and we felt a real responsibility to deliver the club's first win. To get our first goal, our first clean sheet, and our first victory all on the same night is incredibly special. I'm just delighted for the players, the ownership group, and our fans - even the ones we haven't properly met yet."

"After the goal we didn't manage the game perfectly, but what I saw were guys willing to die on the field to defend the goal. At this stage I care just as much about that human element as the tactical element. The guys dug in during those last minutes and saw out the result. I'm really proud of them."

Joseph Andema | Goalkeeper

"I felt prepared coming in after the work we put in during preseason. I was a little nervous because I didn't know what to expect, but once the game started I just tried to play free and enjoy it. The whole team defended incredibly well - guys were putting their bodies on the line to keep the clean sheet, and it was an awesome way to start."

Denys Kostyshyn | Central Attacking Midfielder

"Blake made an amazing run and I just ran into the box and put my foot on the ball - honestly it's mostly his goal. To score the first goal in the history of the club is an incredible feeling. I'm very thankful to my teammates, the coaches, the ownership, and the fans who traveled so far to support us."

Implications

The victory moves Athletic Club Boise to 1-0-0 in its inaugural USL League One season, marking the first win in club history.

Athletic Club Boise returns to action on March 22 with a road match at Union Omaha. The Owls won the 2024 USL League One title and reached the 2025 playoffs after finishing fifth in the regular-season standings.







