Athletic Club Boise Announces Two Key Front Office Hires

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise, Idaho's new professional soccer club joining USL in 2026, today announced two foundational additions to its front office leadership team: Dustin Colter as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Matsushita as Director of Community Enrichment.

The hires represent a major step forward in building the club's operational strength, community foundation, and long-term vision as Athletic Club Boise prepares for its inaugural season.

Dustin Colter - Chief Operating Officer

Colter joins Athletic Club Boise with nearly two decades of operational leadership, organizational scaling, and technology-driven innovation. A longtime Boise resident, he previously served as a senior executive at Quest Groups and co-founded Talentpair, an AI-powered recruiting platform that served thousands of users nationwide. His career spans leading multi-million-dollar business units, building high-performance teams, and implementing operational systems that support rapid, sustainable growth.

"I'm humbled and excited to join AC Boise and help bring pro soccer to the city I have called home for many years," Colter said. "My mission is to create a fan experience in Boise that is truly one-of-a-kind. This is a milestone moment for our community, and I couldn't be more fired up to be part of it."

Jeff Matsushita - Director of Community Enrichment

Matsushita brings more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of sport, community, prevention education, and leadership development. His background includes roles at Boise State University, the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, and national facilitation work with A CALL TO MEN and the Institute for Sport and Social Justice. His career has been dedicated to community empowerment, youth mentorship, and advancing inclusion through relationship-building and program development.

"This is an exciting opportunity to advance community-focused initiatives while helping a new team take root and celebrate the beautiful game," said Matsushita. "I am motivated to bring my experience in relationship-building and program development - grounded in the values of inclusion, collaboration, and community engagement - to Athletic Club Boise, where we will weave connections across the Treasure Valley."

Leadership Perspective

AC Boise CEO & Co-Founder Brad Stith said these hires signal the club's commitment to building a front office defined by excellence, integrity, and a people-first approach.

"Dustin and Jeff are exceptional leaders - not just professionally, but personally," Stith said. "They bring deep expertise, strong character, and a shared belief in what this club can mean for the Treasure Valley. Their leadership will set the tone for how we operate, how we serve our community, and how we build a championship-caliber culture on and off the pitch."







United Soccer League One Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.